“People Are Being Killed? She Doesn’t Care:” Porush Slams The “Attorney General Of The Losers’ Government”

UTJ MK Meir Porush on Wednesday delivered the second part of a speech he began in the Knesset plenum on Tuesday, during which he referred to the “Losers’ Government,” composed of members from various parties who served in the previous government and desperately want to be re-elected.

According to Porush, what distinguishes the members of the “Losers Government” is that they have nothing real to offer the public. “So what is their solution?” Porush asked. “Incitement, division, and hatred—of Chareidim, of course.”

On Wednesday, Porush said: “Two days ago, I spoke here about members of the ‘Losers’ Government’—Lapid, Bennett, Lieberman, Golan, and Hendel. Today, I want to speak about the ‘Attorney General of the Losers’ Government,’ and it is directly connected to the subject of this debate. Attorney Miara, who was dismissed by the elected government, was appointed by the Supreme Court as the Attorney General of the Losers’ Government.“

“And why is this important? Because today we are discussing, at the request of Shas MK Moshe Abutbul, the lack of effective enforcement against injuries caused by electric scooters and bikes. The words ‘effective enforcement’ are important—and Miara thinks so too. How do I know? Because she constantly talks about ‘effective enforcement.’“

“What kind of ‘effective enforcement’? Against bnei yeshivos, of course. On that issue, there are multi-participant meetings, urgent letters, and threats in responses to the Supreme Court against the government. On that, there is ‘effective enforcement’—although it doesn’t bring results—but that’s another matter.”

“What is there no effective enforcement for? There is no effective enforcement against crime in the Arab sector that causes murders almost daily, none against spyware crimes—on that there is effective concealment—and not even against injuries from electric scooters and bicycles.“

“So Attorney Miara sees no need to convene discussions, send letters, or threaten Supreme Court action—so there is silence. So what if people are murdered by Arab criminals? So what if people are injured by scooters and electric bikes? It doesn’t interest her.“

“The members of the ‘Losers’ Government’ and their legal advisers care about one thing above all—incitement and persecution of lomdei torah. Losers—we’re tired of you.”

