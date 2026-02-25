“By Accident, Something Happens”: Yeshiva Bochur Under Interrogation For Apparent Threat To Assassinate Netanyahu

Israeli police are investigating a yeshiva bochur who allegedly sent a message suggesting violence against senior government officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in what authorities say may have been an attempt to entrap an opposition leader.

According to police and media reports, the bochur sent a text message last month to opposition leader Yair Lapid in which he appeared to propose that “by accident” something might happen to Justice Minister Yariv Levin or to Netanyahu himself.

The message reportedly went further, adding, “Maybe, Chas V’shalom, something could happen to his family… between us, right?”

Authorities said the message was quickly deleted, but not before members of Lapid’s team took screenshots and forwarded the exchange to law enforcement officials.

Police sources said the bochur was arrested later that day at a gas station along Route 6, one of Israel’s main north-south highways. He was taken in for questioning, interrogated for several hours, and released the same day without formal charges.

In a statement, police said the suspect admitted sending the message and apologized, insisting he had no intention of harming anyone. He reportedly claimed that he was attempting to “lure” Lapid into responding favorably to the suggestion, with the goal of portraying the opposition leader as supportive of political violence.

Investigators said they are treating the incident seriously, given the sensitive political climate and Israel’s history of political assassinations and threats against public officials. However, authorities emphasized that there is currently no indication the bochur was preparing or capable of carrying out an attack.

