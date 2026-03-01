Advertise
IDF Conducts 700+ Air Missions, Achieves Air Superiority Over Tehran

The IDF says it has carried out more than 700 air missions and dropped thousands of munitions, establishing air superiority over Tehran within 24 hours.

According to the military, Israeli aircraft have been operating over the Iranian capital, striking ballistic missile launchers, headquarters, air defense systems, and command centers linked to the Iranian regime.

At the same time, Israeli air defenses, fighter jets, and attack helicopters have intercepted more than 50 drones launched from Iran toward Israel since the start of the operation.

