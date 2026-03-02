Iranian Foreign Minister Reportedly Shouted at Steve Witkoff And Jared Kushner 48 Hours Before Strikes Began

A high-stakes diplomatic meeting in Geneva meant to head off military confrontation instead devolved into a heated exchange between senior U.S. and Iranian officials, just days before American and Israeli forces launched strikes on Iran, according to a new report.

NBC News reported that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi raised his voice during Thursday’s closed-door session, directing his anger at President Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

The confrontation reportedly erupted after Araghchi asserted that Iran holds an “inalienable right” to enrich uranium — a long-standing position of Tehran amid international disputes over its nuclear program. Witkoff pushed back, responding that the United States has an “inalienable right” to prevent Iran from advancing its nuclear capabilities, according to the report.

Witkoff is quoted as telling Araghchi, “If you prefer, I can leave,” signaling the breakdown in diplomatic tone during talks that were intended to defuse mounting hostilities.

The senior U.S. official told NBC that Witkoff and Kushner briefed President Trump shortly afterward. The president was described as “nonplussed” by the exchange.

Less than 48 hours later, U.S. forces began striking Iranian targets.

