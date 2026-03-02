PURIM DURING WAR? Harav Boruch Hirschfeld Has 2 Easy Ways To Be Marbeh Zechusim For Acheinu Bais Yisroel This Purim

As Klal Yisroel prepares to celebrate Purim with simcha, Rav Boruch Hirschfeld, Rosh Kollel of Torah Life Institute in Cleveland, is encouraging ways to elevate the Yom Tov while keeping Acheinu Bais Yisroel in mind.

Rav Hirschfeld offered two simple suggestions:

1. Increase limud torah on Purim — each person according to his level — as a zechus for Acheinu Kol Beis Yisroel.

2. During the Purim seudah, pause every twenty minutes and say a kapittel of Tehillim together, followed by “Acheinu Kol Beis Yisroel,” followed by “Avinu Malkeinu,” and then share a short Dvar Torah to be marbeh kavod Shamayim.

With Yidden across the world – and particularly in Eretz Yisroel – living through such dangerous, turbulent developments each day, Rav Hirschfeld’s suggestions provide an easy and objectively beautiful way to unite all of Klal Yisroel together on Purim, an auspicious day for yeshuos.

