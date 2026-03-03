Modern-Day Purim Nissim: Cluster Bombs Hit Israel; Unexploded Munition Found In Elad

Sirens blared across Israel on Tuesday as Israelis celebrated Purim and experienced modern-day nissim amid direct hits of missiles and shrapnel in various locations, with no reports of serious injuries.

Sirens sounded Tuesday morning in northern Israel amid rocket launches from Lebanon, with one rocket scoring a direct hit on a home in Kfar Yuval in the Galil. In a neis, four family members, who were home at the time and ran to a protected space, survived the strike, despite the home incurring heavy damage.

The family members suffered from blast injuries and received initial medical treatment at the scene. MDA paramedics then evacuated two family members to Ziv Hospital in Tzfas: a 64-year-old man who was lightly injured by shattered glass and a 24-year-old woman suffering from shock.

Shortly later, sirens sounded in central Israel and the Shomron, and a large piece of missile shrapnel hit a home in Petach Tikvah, causing damage but no injuries.

The missile was later identified as a cluster bomb.

A cluster bomb releases 20 small missiles approximately seven kilometers above the target area. The small missiles spread out over an eight-kilometer area. Iran possesses three types of ballistic missiles with cluster warheads.

The city of Elad experienced an especially potent Purim neis when an intact Iranian cluster bomb landed in the heart of a residential neighborhood overnight Monday, but failed to explode.

Residents reported hearing a loud explosion followed by the sound of metal rolling along the ground. Searches were carried out, but nothing was found, and the alarming discovery was made only early in the morning.

The morning light revealed a complete cluster munition filled with explosives in a residential parking lot near private homes. Police forces and bomb disposal units were immediately dispatched to the scene. The bomb sappers quickly grasped the severity of the danger and instructed all nearby residents to enter protected spaces without delay while urgently clearing onlookers away from the hazardous area.

Police bomb disposal teams worked for more than an hour to neutralize and remove the complex device from the parking lot. Professional sources at the scene said the cluster bomb was fully armed with explosives and, in what they said could only be described as a neis, landed in a way that prevented it from detonating.

“The sapper told us the cluster bomb was fully loaded, and by a sheer neis, it fell directly onto the ground,” stunned residents told Kol Chai. “If it had struck metal or hit a vehicle, it would have exploded, causing enormous damage to life and property.”

The incident in Elad once again underscores the serious warnings issued by the Home Front Command and by the Rabbanim of Bnei Brak, who cautioned the public not to touch any suspicious objects or missile fragments found in the streets. The danger posed by unexploded ordnance — especially cluster munitions, which can detonate long after impact — is real and potentially life-threatening.

Police are once again urging the public to report any suspicious objects to the emergency hotline (100) and to avoid approaching impact sites until bomb disposal teams have completed their work.

