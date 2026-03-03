Advertise
Huckabee Says To Leave Israel Via Egypt After U.S. Urges Citizens To Leave Middle East

The State Department on Monday urged U.S. citizens in 14 countries in the Middle East to leave due to “serious safety risks.”

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Mora Namdar posted on X: “The State Department urges Americans to DEPART NOW from the countries below using available commercial transportation due to serious safety risks.”

The countries listed are Israel, Iran, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, the United Arab Emirates, and Yemen.

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee on Tuesday posted a video message on X, telling US citizens in Israel who want to leave to do so via Egypt, saying that Israel’s tourism ministry is providing buses from major Israeli cities to Taba, where some flights are available. However, most people would have to travel to the airport in Cairo, where all flights are available apart from Middle East destinations.

Israeli airspace is closed, and Huckabee said he does not currently recommend traveling through Jordan.

 

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

