Health Ministry: 199 Injured In Past 24 Hours As Total Since Start Of Fighting Reaches 1,473

Israel’s Health Ministry reported that 199 people were brought to hospitals over the past 24 hours as a result of the ongoing conflict with Iran.

Among those treated, 14 were listed in moderate condition while 170 were in good condition. Thirteen individuals were treated for anxiety, and two others are undergoing medical evaluation.

Since the fighting began on Saturday, a total of 1,473 people have been evacuated to hospitals.

Of that number, 145 remain hospitalized or in emergency rooms, while the rest have already been treated and released.

Health officials said four of those still hospitalized are in serious condition, though two were not directly wounded by missile strikes. Another 28 patients are listed in moderate condition and 67 are in good condition, while two additional individuals remain hospitalized for medical evaluation.

