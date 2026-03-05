Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Health Ministry: 199 Injured In Past 24 Hours As Total Since Start Of Fighting Reaches 1,473

Rescue workers and military personnel survey the scene of a direct hit a day after an Iranian missile struck in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

Israel’s Health Ministry reported that 199 people were brought to hospitals over the past 24 hours as a result of the ongoing conflict with Iran.

Among those treated, 14 were listed in moderate condition while 170 were in good condition. Thirteen individuals were treated for anxiety, and two others are undergoing medical evaluation.

Since the fighting began on Saturday, a total of 1,473 people have been evacuated to hospitals.

Of that number, 145 remain hospitalized or in emergency rooms, while the rest have already been treated and released.

Health officials said four of those still hospitalized are in serious condition, though two were not directly wounded by missile strikes. Another 28 patients are listed in moderate condition and 67 are in good condition, while two additional individuals remain hospitalized for medical evaluation.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

WILD FOOTAGE: Historic Dogfight Over Tehran: Israeli F-35 Shoots Down Iranian Fighter Jet

Sri Lanka Recovers 87 Dead Iranian Soldiers From “Prize Warship” Sunk Off Its Coast By US Submarine

Iranian Bombers Two Minutes From Hitting U.S. Base In Qatar Before Being Shot Down By Qatari F-15s

DRAMATIC REPORT: Israeli Commandos Allegedly Rescue Downed U.S. F-15 Crew Inside Iran

Health Ministry: 199 Injured In Past 24 Hours As Total Since Start Of Fighting Reaches 1,473

🚨 Israel Preparing To Reopen Airspace For Outbound Flights Sunday As Rescue Flights Begin Landing

Israel Reveals “Extraordinary Missions” in Iran as Air Force Commander Hints at Elite Commandos on the Ground

Senate Republicans Block Legislation To Halt Iran War In Congress’ First Vote On The Conflict

New Jersey Assemblyman Rabbi Avi Schnall Appointed COO Of Agudath Israel Of America

🚨 Thousands of Kurdish Fighters Launch Ground Offensive Into Iran as Regional War Intensifies