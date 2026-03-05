Iranian Bombers Two Minutes From Hitting U.S. Base In Qatar Before Being Shot Down By Qatari F-15s

Two Iranian bombers came within minutes of striking a major U.S. military installation in Qatar before being intercepted and shot down by Qatari fighter jets, according to a report by CNN citing sources briefed on the operation.

According to the report, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps dispatched two Su-24 tactical bombers toward Al-Udeid Air Base, the largest U.S. military installation in the Middle East. The base typically hosts about 10,000 American service members and serves as a central hub for U.S. operations in the region.

The aircraft were also reportedly heading toward Ras Laffan, a massive natural gas processing facility that plays a crucial role in Qatar’s economy.

Sources told CNN the Iranian bombers were approximately “two minutes” away from their targets when Qatari forces moved to intercept them.

The aircraft were visually identified and photographed carrying bombs and guided munitions. Qatari forces attempted to contact the pilots over radio, but no response was received.

According to the report, the Iranian aircraft had descended to an altitude of roughly 80 feet, apparently in an attempt to evade radar detection.

Due to the immediate threat and limited response time, the aircraft were classified as hostile. Qatar scrambled fighter jets, and a Qatari F-15 engaged the Iranian planes in aerial combat before successfully shooting them down.

The Iranian aircraft ultimately crashed into Qatar’s territorial waters.

