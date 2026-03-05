Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

WILD FOOTAGE: Historic Dogfight Over Tehran: Israeli F-35 Shoots Down Iranian Fighter Jet

In a dramatic moment rarely seen in modern warfare, the Israeli Air Force released stunning footage showing an Israeli F-35I shooting down an Iranian fighter jet in a high-stakes dogfight over Tehran.

The Russian-made Iranian Yak-130 was intercepted after the Israeli stealth jet locked onto the target high above the Iranian capital.

As the missile was launched, the Israeli pilot calmly reported over the radio: “Completed.”

Seconds later, the enemy aircraft erupted in a massive fireball.

“Target down. The target is down,” the pilot is heard saying as the burning jet plunged toward the ground.

The historic engagement marks the first time in roughly 40 years that the Israeli Air Force has fought air-to-air combat against a manned aircraft — and the first time in history that an F-35 has shot down another manned fighter jet.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

WILD FOOTAGE: Historic Dogfight Over Tehran: Israeli F-35 Shoots Down Iranian Fighter Jet

Sri Lanka Recovers 87 Dead Iranian Soldiers From “Prize Warship” Sunk Off Its Coast By US Submarine

Iranian Bombers Two Minutes From Hitting U.S. Base In Qatar Before Being Shot Down By Qatari F-15s

Israel Reveals “Extraordinary Missions” in Iran as Air Force Commander Hints at Elite Commandos on the Ground

Senate Republicans Block Legislation To Halt Iran War In Congress’ First Vote On The Conflict

New Jersey Assemblyman Rabbi Avi Schnall Appointed COO Of Agudath Israel Of America

🚨 Thousands of Kurdish Fighters Launch Ground Offensive Into Iran as Regional War Intensifies

Over 100 IAF Fighter Jets Unleash 250 Bombs On Massive Iranian Military Compound In Tehran

X to Crack Down on AI-Generated War Footage Amid Surge of Fake Iran Conflict Videos

U.S., Israel Near ‘Uncontested’ Control of Iranian Airspace as Air War Intensifies, Hegseth Says