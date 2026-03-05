WILD FOOTAGE: Historic Dogfight Over Tehran: Israeli F-35 Shoots Down Iranian Fighter Jet

In a dramatic moment rarely seen in modern warfare, the Israeli Air Force released stunning footage showing an Israeli F-35I shooting down an Iranian fighter jet in a high-stakes dogfight over Tehran.

The Russian-made Iranian Yak-130 was intercepted after the Israeli stealth jet locked onto the target high above the Iranian capital.

As the missile was launched, the Israeli pilot calmly reported over the radio: “Completed.”

Seconds later, the enemy aircraft erupted in a massive fireball.

“Target down. The target is down,” the pilot is heard saying as the burning jet plunged toward the ground.

The historic engagement marks the first time in roughly 40 years that the Israeli Air Force has fought air-to-air combat against a manned aircraft — and the first time in history that an F-35 has shot down another manned fighter jet.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)