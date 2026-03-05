DRAMATIC REPORT: Israeli Commandos Allegedly Rescue Downed U.S. F-15 Crew Inside Iran

A dramatic report circulating on open-source intelligence channels claims that Israeli commandos assisted in rescuing American airmen after a U.S. fighter jet reportedly crashed in western Iran.

According to the report, a U.S. Air Force F-15 fighter jet went down early Wednesday during a strike mission over southwestern Iran. The cause of the crash remains unclear, though at least one source suggested Iranian air defense fire may have been involved.

Both crew members — the pilot and navigator — reportedly ejected safely before the aircraft hit the ground and landed inside Iranian territory.

The account claims that following the crash, joint U.S. and Israeli search-and-rescue teams that were on standby in a neighboring country were deployed. Approximately an hour after the incident, the teams allegedly entered Iranian territory and located the two airmen.

Both crew members were reportedly extracted safely and evacuated without further incident. According to the report, they were first transported to Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia before being flown by helicopter to an air base in Jordan for additional medical treatment.

The two airmen were said to have suffered only minor injuries and were listed in good condition.

The claims have not been officially confirmed by Israeli authorities, and no formal statement has yet been issued by the U.S. military. The report suggests confirmation could come later from U.S. Central Command.

