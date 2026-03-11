Republican Sen. Josh Hawley Urges Trump To “Declare Victory” And End Iran War [VIDEO]

Sen. Josh Hawley said Tuesday night that the U.S. military campaign against Iran has already accomplished President Donald Trump’s objectives, arguing that it may soon be time for Washington to declare victory and bring the operation to a close.

The Missouri Republican made the remarks during an appearance on Jesse Watters Primetime on Fox News, where he pushed back against criticism from some Democrats who say the war has not been going well for the administration.

Host Jesse Watters asked Hawley about comments from Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), who has suggested the conflict is faltering for the United States.

Hawley dismissed that assessment outright, arguing that the primary goal of the operation—eliminating Iran’s ability to develop nuclear weapons—has already been achieved.

“If you look at our overriding priority here, which is to deny nukes to these crazy people, how can you look at what’s happened in the last year?” Hawley said.

He pointed to earlier U.S. strikes against Iran’s nuclear infrastructure and the latest phase of the war, which has seen a wave of coordinated U.S. and Israeli attacks over the past ten days.

“I mean, you had Trump taking out the nukes back in June. Now you’ve had the last ten days. Does anybody really think these people are ever gonna try to make a nuke again?” Hawley said. “What would they make it with, like charcoal?”

Hawley praised the performance of the U.S. military, calling the operation a decisive success.

“Our military is astounding the world,” he said. “You look at all the success we’ve had in the last ten days. I mean, this thing is a victory.”

The senator said American forces had achieved overwhelming results in a remarkably short time.

“We have demonstrated to the world and anybody who’s watching that we have overwhelming military superiority, and we know how to use it,” Hawley said. “We have totally destroyed forever their nuclear program. We have destroyed the ballistic missiles. We have destroyed their Navy.”

Asked whether he believed Trump would seek to continue the operation or wind it down, Hawley suggested that the campaign had largely run its course.

“I think that he’s achieved his objectives the way he’s laid them out,” Hawley said. “What is there really that’s left to do that we haven’t already done?”

While fighting in the region continues, Hawley argued that the moment may soon arrive for the administration to formally recognize the outcome.

“This has been a total success in whatever it’s been, 11 days,” he said. “I thought the president’s remarks last night that he could declare victory today, and it would be a 100% victory, I think is true.”

Hawley concluded by urging Americans to focus on honoring the service members involved in the operation.

“We ought to be hailing our military as the heroes they are,” he said. “We ought to be thanking them for their service. Now it’s time to declare victory.”

