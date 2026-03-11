Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

🚨 TRAVEL CHAOS: YWN Wants To Hear About Your Experience Leaving Israel During Iran War

Over the past few days, YWN has been reporting on the growing chaos faced by travelers attempting to leave Israel during the ongoing war with Iran, particularly on El Al and other airlines.

Many passengers have described extremely frustrating and disturbing experiences, including a severe lack of customer support and communication from El Al while trying to rebook or receive assistance.

Also troubling are multiple reports involving U.S. State Department evacuation emails instructing Americans to arrive at the airport within just a few hours, only for passengers to rush there and discover the flight was canceled or unavailable.

There are many different stories emerging about what travelers are dealing with during this difficult situation.

YWN wants to hear from you!

We are compiling a collection of emails that were sent to El Al and the U.S. State Department regarding these experiences. Anonymity is guaranteed!

Please send them using the submission form here. There is a WhatsApp option on the link as well.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

REPORT: U.S. Burned Through $5.6 Billion in Munitions During First Two Days of War With Iran

Satellite Images Reveal Extensive Destruction At Iranian Missile Production Sites After Israeli Strikes

NOW: GET YWN WAR UPDATES SENT TO YOUR PHONE IN LIVE TIME

Iran’s New Supreme Leader Has Yet To Be Seen Nearly 48 Hours After Appointment

Israel Says 80% of Iran’s Missile Launchers Destroyed, Israelis Could Soon Resume Normal Life As Operation Continues

MAMDANISTAN: Notorious Pro-Hamas Activist Mahmoud Khalil Gets Royal Welcome At NYC Mayor’s Residence

DRAMA IN BNEI BRAK: Closure Order Issued To Ponevezh Yeshiva Ketana

AG Under Fire For Months-Long Delay In Addressing Netanyahu’s Pardon Request

Report: Israel’s War With Hezbollah May Continue After End Of Iran War

TORONTO: Gunfire Targets U.S. Consulate as Mayor Condemns Surge in Antisemitic Violence