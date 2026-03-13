Herzog Pushes Back On Trump Pressure Over Netanyahu Pardon, Says Israel’s Sovereignty “Not For Sale”

President Isaac Herzog on Friday responded to criticism from President Donald Trump regarding a possible pardon for Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, declaring that Israel’s independence and sovereignty “are not for sale to anyone.” Trump on Wednesday called him “weak and pathetic” in his handling of Netanyahu’s pardon request. Herzog made the remarks while speaking at the strike site in Zarzir amid growing controversy surrounding the potential pardon.

Addressing the dispute, Herzog drew a distinction between routine political disagreements and what he described as attacks on the authority and symbols of the State of Israel. “Political matters may be debated for years, but attacks on the symbols of government demand a response,” he said.

He continued: “I do not seek my own honor, but the honor of the state. There is a saying in our sources: ‘A king whose honor is forgiven, his honor is not forgiven.’ I am not a king; I am the president of Israel, a sovereign and independent state. Under these circumstances, there is a difference between political and legal debates—even with our allies—and blatant attacks on the symbols of Israel’s government and sovereignty, therefore a statement must be made on this matter.”

Herzog stressed that the decision regarding any pardon would ultimately be made independently and without outside influence. “Ultimately, our honor, independence, and sovereignty are not for sale to anyone. I will handle the pardon request, when it arrives, in the most independent and impartial way, without pressure or interference, with a clear conscience and clean hands.”

The remarks follow recent criticism from Trump regarding the ongoing legal proceedings against Netanyahu and the possibility of a presidential pardon, an issue that has sparked significant debate both in Israel and abroad.

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