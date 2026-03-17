DRAMATIC ELIMINATIONS: IDF Kills Iranian Leader Ali Larijani & Basij Chief Soleimani

Dramatic assassinations were carried out in Iran overnight Monday, with the IDF killing top Iranian official Ali Larijani, considered the key decision‑maker in Iran following the killing of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Even before the war, Larijani, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, was considered the most influential and powerful figure in the Iranian regime, effectively running the Islamic Republic.

He was also seen as largely responsible for the brutal suppression of protesters in Iran this past January.

The IDF also confirmed it had eliminated the chief of the IRGC’s brutal Basij paramilitary forces, Gholamreza Soleimani, his deputy Qasim Qureshi, and the majority of the Basij leadership, in a separate strike.

Basij forces were responsible for the regime’s cruel suppression of Iranian civilians, including the murders of thousands of protesters in January.

In addition, the IRGC’s Aerospace Force chief was eliminated, as well as Akram Ajuri, the head of the military wing of Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Channel 12 reported that the operation was originally planned for Sunday night but was postponed at the last moment. On Monday at noon, the IDF received intelligence indicating that Larijani was expected to arrive at one of his safe houses — not his residence, but an apartment he used periodically.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)