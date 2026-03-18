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IDF: “We’re Preparing for a Prolonged Conflict in Lebanon”

IDF forces continue to advance into southern Lebanon, working to eliminate immediate threats to northern Israeli communities, including anti‑tank squads, infiltration units, and short‑range fire. At the same time, airstrikes are ongoing in Beirut’s Dahiya district and across southern Lebanon.

So far, over 500 Hezbollah terrorists have been killed, and the IDF is preparing for a prolonged conflict.

According to the military, Hezbollah terrorists are avoiding direct combat; instead, dispersing at positions in second‑ and third‑line villages, conducting defensive operations, and retreating as IDF forces advance.

The IDF raised concerns about the renewed Hezbollah entrenchment in these villages following Operation Northern Arrows. Troops have discovered bags containing improvised explosive devices that had not yet been deployed, which the IDF says highlights the Lebanese army’s failed efforts to disarm Hezbollah.

As a result, the IDF is establishing a deeper defensive buffer along the border, based on lessons from the war in Gaza. Forces are advancing cautiously, using robotic systems to scan areas before entry, alongside coordinated air and artillery strikes.

The IDF estimates that, despite the absence so far of close combat, hundreds of Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Force terrorists are positioned south of the Litani River, deployed in small cells over a wide area spanning about 200 villages. The IDF has eliminated about 200 of these terrorists.

Kan News reported that the IDF has emphasized that the war is far from over: “We are preparing for prolonged fighting for as long as necessary,” an IDF source said. “In the coming weeks, the focus will be on deepening operational achievements, pushing the enemy northward, and removing the threat to northern communities.”

The IDF also reported that the Northern Command carried out dozens of strikes overnight on Hezbollah’s logistics network in the Tyre area, targeting dozens of gas stations. The IDF reported that the gas stations, operated by Hezbollah, serve as a major source of revenue for the organization. and are also used to fuel vehicles, heavy equipment, and launcher trucks.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

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