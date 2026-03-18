“U.S. Army Is Here to Stay”: Israel Builds Facilities for U.S. Troops Inside IDF Bases

The war against Iran has brought about an extraordinary level of military cooperation between Israel and the United States, with the two militaries operating almost as a single force.

As Washington continues to expand its military footprint in the Middle East, roughly 2,000 U.S. Marines have already been deployed to the region. In parallel, Israel is preparing to broaden its target bank in Iran.

According to estimates, about 10,000 Iranian targets have been eliminated since the start of the war, with thousands more targets still awaiting action — and the pace of operations is expected to rise.

This week, Channel 14 revealed just how far the partnership has evolved: Israel’s Ministry of Defense is constructing dedicated military compounds for U.S. troops inside IDF bases, including within Israeli Air Force installations.

These new facilities will include housing quarters, military operational buildings, and even designated parking areas for American vehicles. “We want them to feel at home,” Israeli officials said.

U.S. forces will have full operational freedom from these bases, including the ability to remain for extended, sustained missions if required

This is a significant strategic development, and the message is unmistakable: the US military presence in Israel is here to stay.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)