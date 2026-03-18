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CONGRATS, NOW YOU’RE DEAD: IDF Incinerates Hezbollah Commander Just A Week After Previous Commander Was Killed

The IDF announced Wednesday that it eliminated yet another senior Hezbollah commander—marking the third leader of the same division killed in recent weeks.

Hassan Ali Marwan, head of the Iranian-backed “Imam Hussein Division,” was killed in Beirut – just one week after he was promoted to it following his predecessor’s elimination. Israeli officials said Marwan oversaw missile, drone, and rocket attacks targeting Israeli civilians and troops.

The back-to-back eliminations highlight what appears to be a deliberate strategy: dismantling the division’s leadership as fast as it can be rebuilt.

At the same time, Israeli forces struck key infrastructure in southern Lebanon, destroying two bridges over the Litani River that were allegedly used by Hezbollah to transport weapons.

“Israel will not allow Hezbollah to use Lebanese state infrastructure,” Defense Minister Israel Katz said, calling the strikes a “clear message.”

Ahead of the strikes, the IDF issued evacuation warnings to civilians, urging them to move north.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

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