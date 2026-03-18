“I’m a Dead Man”: Iranian Commander Pleas With Mossad Agent To “Please Come Help Us” As Cracks In Regime Grow

A leaked phone call between an Israeli intelligence operative and a senior Iranian police commander is offering a rare—and striking—glimpse into growing cracks in Iran’s security apparatus as the U.S.-Israel campaign continues.

In the call, first reported by The Wall Street Journal, a Mossad agent warns the commander that he is “on our blacklist” and urges him to stand aside in the event of a popular uprising against the regime.

“We know everything about you,” the agent says in Farsi. “If you will not stand with your people, your destiny will be as your leader.”

The response is startling.

“Brother, I swear on the Koran, I’m not your enemy,” the commander replies. “I’m a dead man already. Just please come help us.”

The exchange is part of a broader Israeli effort to pressure Iranian security officials—threatening both them and their families—while encouraging defections as strikes continue to degrade the regime’s military and internal control systems.

Since the war began on Feb. 28, Israeli and U.S. forces have launched thousands of strikes across Iran. Israel has focused heavily on targeting leadership and internal security networks, including the Revolutionary Guard and Basij militia, while the U.S. has concentrated on military infrastructure.

The strategy appears designed not just to weaken Iran’s capabilities, but to trigger internal collapse.

Recent reporting suggests the campaign may be having an effect. Iranian security forces, increasingly exposed and under pressure, are reportedly abandoning traditional bases, sleeping in cars or mosques, and operating under constant fear of targeted strikes.

At the same time, Israel has escalated psychological operations. In recent days, Mossad-linked messaging has warned civilians to avoid Basij positions—calling them “potential targets”—and signaled that a broader confrontation could be imminent.

“Your final battle will begin soon,” one message read. “We are with you.”

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