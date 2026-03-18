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“Hotbeds of Antisemitism”: Congressional Report Accuses Colleges of Shielding Antisemitic Faculty, Ignoring Abuse

A student protester stands in front of the statue of John Harvard, the first major benefactor of Harvard College, draped in the Palestinian flag, at an encampment of students protesting against the war in Gaza, at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass., on Thursday, April 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

A new congressional report accuses American universities of allowing antisemitism to flourish—particularly among faculty—while leadership looks the other way.

The report, released by Republicans on the House Education and Workforce Committee, argues that colleges became “hotbeds” of antisemitism following the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel. According to lawmakers, some student and faculty groups openly celebrated the attacks, while universities failed to intervene even as incidents escalated into harassment and possible civil rights violations.

“Antisemitism continues to spread like wildfire at schools across the nation,” said Committee Chairman Rep. Tim Walberg, who accused administrators of “surrender[ing] to the radical demands of terror-supporting mobs.”

The report cites multiple examples, including professors who praised the attacks or used inflammatory language toward Jewish students, and claims administrators often defended or downplayed such behavior.

It also points to broader concerns that faculty-driven activism is shaping campus culture, making it harder for universities to respond.

Lawmakers are now calling for stronger oversight, clearer definitions of antisemitism, and greater accountability for schools that fail to protect Jewish students.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

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