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Explosion Targets Pro-Israel Center in Netherlands, Marking Third Attack on Local Jewish Sites in Weeks

Dutch police are investigating an explosion that struck the Israel Center in the town of Nijkerk late Friday, the third attack targeting Jewish and pro-Israel sites in the Netherlands in less than a month.

The blast occurred around 11:30 p.m. local time on Henri Nouwenstraat, according to NL Times, which first reported the incident. No injuries were reported and damage appeared limited, police said.

“Around 11:30 p.m., we received a report of an explosion on Henri Nouwenstraat in Nijkerk. No one was injured. The damage appears limited for now. We are, of course, continuing our investigation,” police said in a statement quoted by NL Times. Authorities are asking witnesses to come forward.

The Israel Center houses Christenen voor Israel, a Dutch Christian organization dedicated to solidarity with Israel and combating antisemitism. The group said its members were “shocked” to have been targeted.

“This attack affects not only us but is also a signal to the Jewish community in the Netherlands, which has long been confronted with threats and intimidation. This is a cause for great concern to us,” the organization said in a statement, adding that it would not be deterred from its mission.

The Nijkerk attack is the latest in a series of incidents targeting Jewish institutions across the Netherlands. On March 12, a shul in Rotterdam was struck by an explosion that caused no injuries. Terrorist group Ashab Al Yamin claimed responsibility for that attack. Two days later, on March 14, a Jewish school in Amsterdam was targeted in a similar explosion that damaged the building but left no one hurt.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

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