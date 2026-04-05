WARTIME TOLL: 108 Injured In 24 Hours As Over 6,800 Treated Since Start Of War

Israel’s Health Ministry reports that 108 people were hospitalized over the past 24 hours due to the ongoing conflict with Iran and Hezbollah, with nearly all listed in light condition. Two are in moderate condition.

A total of 138 people remain hospitalized, while more than 6,800 individuals — both civilians and soldiers — have been treated for war-related injuries since fighting began on February 28.

Magen David Adom says it has treated 2,294 people since the launch of Operation “Roaring Lion,” including 1,783 with physical injuries and 511 suffering from anxiety.

Of those physically injured, 557 were hurt directly by missile fire, including 19 fatalities — 18 at the scene and one who later died in hospital. One person is in critical condition, 21 in serious condition, 37 in moderate condition, and 479 with light injuries.

An additional 1,226 people were injured while rushing to shelters, with three fatalities reported. Another 26 were hurt in road accidents after pulling over during sirens.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)