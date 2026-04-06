Woman Seriously Wounded In Iranian Cluster Missile Attack On Central Israel

Two people were injured in an Iranian cluster missile attack on central Israel in the early hours of Monday morning, which led to 15 separate impact sites, including in the cities of Petach Tikva, Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan, Kiryat Ono, and Bnei Brak.

A 34-year-old woman in Petach Tikva was seriously injured while in her car, which was struck by interceptor shrapnel, piercing the windshield and striking her upper body. MDA paramedics treated her at the scene and evacuated her to Rabin Medical Center in the city.

MDA paramedic Noam Dahan said, “We saw a vehicle with shattered windows, and inside was a conscious woman suffering from severe injuries caused by interception fragments. We provided life-saving medical treatment and evacuated her to the hospital in serious condition.”

Meanwhile, firefighters operated at an impact site in Petach Tikva, where shrapnel caused several vehicles to catch fire and damaged nearby buildings

Security forces emphasized that the large number of impact sites is due to the nature of the cluster missiles fired by Iran, which disperse multiple components and cause damage across several locations simultaneously.

A residential building and school were hit in Tel Aviv, but baruch Hashem, only one person, a man in his 30s, was lightly injured. MDA paramedics treated him at the scene and evacuated him to the hospital.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)