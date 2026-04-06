IDF Eliminates IRGC Intelligence Chief In Operation In Tehran

IDF forces eliminated Majid Khademi, the head of intelligence in Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, in an airstrike in Tehran in the early hours of Monday morning, the IDF announced.

Iranian state media confirmed Khademi’s death. Khademi, who was considered one of the three most senior figures in the IRGC, had entered his position only several months ago after his predecessor was eliminated in a previous strike.

“The Israeli Air Force, guided by precise intelligence from Military Intelligence, carried out a strike overnight in Tehran and eliminated Majid Khatam-Hosseini Khademi, the head of the Revolutionary Guards’ intelligence organization,” the IDF stated.

“Khademi was one of the most senior commanders in the Revolutionary Guards and had accumulated extensive military and security experience over the years. He was appointed to his position following the elimination of Mohammad Kazemi in Operation Roaring Lion. As part of his role, he was responsible for gathering intelligence used to formulate situational assessments for senior regime officials during Operation Roaring Lion. Khademi was a key figure in the war campaign, and the intelligence he gathered was used to advance and execute terror operations.”

“In addition, Khademi was involved in promoting terror activities against Israel and Jewish targets worldwide, and took part in attempts to strike targets tied to the U.S. He was also responsible for monitoring Iranian citizens as part of suppressing internal protests in Iran.”

“His elimination joins dozens of other senior commanders of the Iranian terror regime who have been killed during the operation, and constitutes another significant blow to the Revolutionary Guards’ command-and-control systems and their ability to conduct terror activities against Israel and countries worldwide.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)