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FLORIDA: Three Rescued from Flooded Uber in Orlando as Torrential Rains Trigger Severe Flooding

The Orlando area was struck by torrential downpours, causing severe localized flooding. The Orlando Chaverim hotline received a frantic call reporting three women trapped in an Uber that had lost control in floodwaters and become stranded on a median, unable to exit the vehicle.

Chaverim responded immediately with pickup trucks and water rescue equipment, while mutual aid was requested from the Orlando Hatzalah Rescue Unit. Within minutes, all three individuals were safely rescued.

Chaverim extends its appreciation to Osceola Fire Rescue and the local Sheriff’s Dept for working in coordination to ensure a swift and successful response.

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