IRAN THREATENS RETALIATION: “Immediate And Proportionate” Response As Trump Deadline Nears

Iran warned it will take swift action if President Donald Trump follows through on threats of military strikes, as tensions escalate ahead of the 8 p.m. deadline.

“Iran will not stand idle in the face of such egregious war crimes,” said Amir-Saeid Iravani. “It will exercise without hesitation its inherent right of self-defense, and will take immediate and proportionate reciprocal measures.”

Iran also rejected a temporary ceasefire proposal, warning it would only allow further attacks.

Trump has warned that failure to reopen the Strait of Hormuz could result in massive strikes on Iran’s infrastructure, writing that “a whole civilization will die tonight.”

Meanwhile, a UN envoy is reportedly heading to Tehran for last-minute talks, signaling continued diplomatic efforts even as the threat of escalation grows.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)