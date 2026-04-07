COUNTING DOWN THE MINUTES: Israel Braces for “Dramatic” Hours Ahead As Trump’s Iran Deadline Ticks Closer

Israel is preparing for a range of outcomes as an 8 p.m. EST deadline set by President Donald Trump for Iran expires, from a ceasefire or interim agreement to a significant expansion of military strikes, Channel 12 reported Monday.

Senior Israeli officials described the coming hours as “dramatic,” with concern mounting that Washington and Tehran could reach a last-minute arrangement that falls short of fully addressing Iran’s nuclear program or adequately protecting Israeli interests.

At the same time, officials told the network that if Trump’s deadline passes without a deal, it could open an “extraordinary window of opportunity” to strike Iranian energy, electricity, and other national infrastructure targets that have not yet been hit.

Israel and the United States have already coordinated a division of such targets between them, according to the report.

Mediators including Qatar and Pakistan are continuing efforts to broker a compromise that could at minimum prevent further escalation, the report said.

The dueling scenarios reflect the acute uncertainty gripping Israeli decision-makers as the clock runs down — caught between concern over a diplomatic outcome that leaves core security questions unresolved and the prospect of a far broader campaign against Iran’s civilian and energy infrastructure if talks collapse entirely.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)