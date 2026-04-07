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Israeli Strike Destroys Iran’s Main Sonar Facility And Naval Missile Site

The Israeli Air Force bombed Iran’s primary sonar and underwater detection manufacturing facility in Shiraz on Monday, the IDF announced, dealing what the military described as a significant blow to Tehran’s maritime warfare capabilities.

The Shiraz facility, which belonged to Iran’s defense ministry, was used for “the planning, research, development, and production of sonar systems that operate using sound waves” used to detect submarines, vessels, divers, and underwater missiles, the IDF said.

The strike “significantly damaged the maritime detection and defense capabilities of the Iranian terror regime, as well as its ability to produce and maintain submarines and maritime electronic systems,” the military said in a statement.

In a separate strike the same day, Israeli forces also hit a facility in Karaj described by the IDF as a “central site” for the manufacture of naval cruise missiles and air defense systems.

The IDF called the Shiraz installation Iran’s “most central site” for sonar and underwater detection production — suggesting the strike was aimed at crippling a capability that would be difficult for Tehran to quickly reconstitute.

The back-to-back strikes on Shiraz and Karaj represent a broad assault on Iran’s naval industrial base, targeting both the detection systems Iran relies on to monitor undersea threats and the offensive cruise missiles it deploys from its fleet.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

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