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Golani Soldier Falls In Battle With Hezbollah, 5 Wounded

The IDF announced on Wednesday that an IDF soldier was killed during combat in southern Lebanon and five soldiers were wounded.

The soldier was identified as Staff Sgt. Touvel Yosef Lifshiz, H’yd, 20, from Beit She’an. He served in the Golani’s 13th Battalion.

The incident occurred around noon on Tuesday when Golani soldiers encountered a Hezbollah terrorist cell, triggering a heavy exchange of fire at close range.

Lifshiz was killed during the gun battle, and five soldiers were wounded, one seriously and the others moderately and lightly.

The other soldiers carried out an evacuation under fire.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

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