Israel Lifts Wartime Restrictions: Schools Reopen; Large Crowds Return To Kosel

Classes resumed in most schools across Israel on Thursday morning, Isru Chag, following the end of Pesach and the ceasefire between Iran and the US and Israel. Schools have been closed in Israel since Shabbos Zachor, February 28, when Operation Roaring Lion began.

On Wednesday evening, Motzei Pesach, the IDF’s Home Front Command announced that, beginning at 6 a.m. on Thursday, almost all wartime restrictions will be lifted. Until further notice, gatherings are limited to 1,000 people. Also, some restrictions remained in place in northern Israel due to ongoing Hezbollah rocket fire.

The Kosel and other mekomos kedoshim reopened on Thursday morning to up to 1,000 visitors and mispallelim after being restricted to 50 mispallelim throughout the war.

Due to expectations of large crowds hoping to fulfill the minhag of aliyah la’regel, Jerusalem District Police Commander Avshalom Peled ordered increased operational readiness ahead of the reopening. Hundreds of police officers, Border Police forces, and volunteers were deployed throughout Jerusalem on Thursday—on main routes, in the Old City, and at mekomos kedoshim—to ensure safe access while maintaining public order.

Education Minister Yoav Kisch on Thursday morning announced changes to the upcoming summer vacation during a visit to the Chaviv School in Rishon L’Tzion, including an additional budget of 750 million shekels.

Speaking to the press, Kisch said he is advancing preparations for a government decision to fund an expanded summer school program, explaining that it is a necessity due to the war.

Under his plan, Israel’s existing summer school program, which until now served kindergarten children and students up to 3rd grade for three weeks, will be extended for another three weeks and will be expanded to include students up to 6th grade. In addition, a new “summer preparatory program” will be established for middle school students in 7th-9th grades.

“Educational routine is an anchor of security for our children,” Kisch said. “Davka now, our responsibility is to strengthen their resilience through a stable, supportive, and continuous framework. Extending the summer program will ensure continuity, stability, and a sense of security, and provide an important response for Israel’s children.”

(YWN’s Jerusalem desk is keeping you updated on Isru Chag in Israel)