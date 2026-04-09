IDF Kills Hezbollah Chief Naim Qassem’s Secretary; Netanyahu: “We’ll Continue Striking Hezbollah”

The IDF eliminated Ali Yusuf Harshi, the personal secretary and nephew of Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem, in an airstrike in Beirut on Wednesday as part of Operation Eternal Darkness, the largest series of strikes against Hezbollah since the start of Operation Roaring Lion.

Harshi was a close associate and personal advisor to Qassem and played a significant role in managing and securing his office.

Overnight Wednesday, the IDF struck two key crossings used by Hezbollah commanders and terrorists to transfer thousands of weapons, rockets, and launchers from north of the Litani River to the south.

Additionally, the IDF struck about 10 Hezbollah command centers, weapons depots, and launch sites.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu issued a statement on Thursday, saying that Israel will continue to strike Hezbollah until security is restored to the residents of northern Israel.

His statement comes as Iran ties its refusal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz on Israel’s attacks on Hezbollah.

“We continue to strike Hezbollah with force, precision, and determination,” Netanyahu stated.

“Our message is clear: Whoever acts against Israeli civilians will be struck. We will continue to strike Hezbollah wherever required, until we restore full security to the residents of the north.”

(YWN’s Jerusalem desk is keeping you updated on Isru Chag in Israel)