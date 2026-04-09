Trump Threatens Iran: “Comply With Real Truce Or War Resumes”

US President Donald Trump threatened Iran on Thursday morning, warning that all US military assets will remain in the region until the Islamic Republic complies with a “real agreement.”

“All U.S. Ships, Aircraft, and Military Personnel, with additional Ammunition, Weaponry, and anything else that is appropriate and necessary for the lethal prosecution and destruction of an already substantially degraded Enemy, will remain in place in, and around, Iran, until such time as the REAL AGREEMENT reached is fully complied with,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social account.

“If for any reason it is not, which is highly unlikely, then the “Shootin’ Starts,” bigger, and better, and stronger than anyone has ever seen before.”

“It was agreed, a long time ago, and despite all of the fake rhetoric to the contrary – NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS and, the Strait of Hormuz WILL BE OPEN & SAFE. In the meantime our great Military is Loading Up and Resting, looking forward, actually, to its next Conquest.”

“AMERICA IS BACK!” Trump concluded.

Trump’s statements came after Iran continued to block the Strait of Hormuz, claiming it is doing so due to Israel’s strikes on Lebanon on Wednesday. Trump had previously stated that Lebanon was not included in the ceasefire.

US Vice President JD Vance claimed that there was a “legitimate misunderstanding,” saying that Iran thought that the ceasefire included Lebanon, but “it didn’t.”

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday evening, Vance said, “We never made that promise. What we said is that the ceasefire would be focused on Iran and on America’s allies, both Israel and the Gulf Arab states.”

He claimed that Israel has offered to “check themselves a little bit in Lebanon,” emphasizing that it is not part of the ceasefire, but rather an effort “to make sure that our negotiations are successful.”

Vance warned that if Iran allows negotiations to fall apart over issues unrelated to the ceasefire—such as Lebanon—”that’s ultimately their choice.”

(YWN’s Jerusalem desk is keeping you updated on Isru Chag in Israel)