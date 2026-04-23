FLEEING HOME: UK-to-Israel Migration Hits 40-Year High Amid Skyrocketing Antisemitism

Immigration from the United Kingdom to Israel has reached its highest level in four decades. A study released by the Institute for Jewish Policy Research found that 742 people moved from the UK to Israel in 2025 — the highest annual figure since the mid-1980s.

The gradual uptick appears to be part of a broader trend that has accelerated in the wake of the October 7, 2023 Hamas-led massacre and the subsequent war in Gaza, which contributed to a rise in antisemitic incidents across Europe and the United States. The study suggests that these developments have played a role in nudging more British Jews toward considering relocation to Israel, even if the overall scale remains relatively modest.

Researchers found that migration rates are not uniform across the community. Ultra-Orthodox Jews were more likely to make the move, as were individuals who reported a strong connection to Jewish communal life. Those less engaged with communal institutions showed lower rates of migration, pointing to the role of identity and social networks in shaping such decisions.

Despite the increase in aliyah, the study paints a more nuanced picture of sentiment within the UK’s Jewish population. A survey conducted as part of the research found that a large majority still feel able to live openly as Jews in Britain. Eighty-five percent of respondents said they either strongly or somewhat agree that they can practice Judaism without restriction.

At the same time, concern about antisemitism remains widespread. 82 percent of respondents described it as a “very big” or “fairly big” problem, highlighting a tension between day-to-day comfort and broader unease about the trajectory of Jewish life in the country.

The findings may already be dated in one key respect. The survey was conducted between June and July 2025, before a deadly Yom Kippur attack on a shul in Manchester — an event that could further shape perceptions of safety and belonging.

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