GLOBAL CRACKDOWN: U.S. Moves to Choke Iran’s Oil Trade With Aggressive Worldwide Naval Campaign

The United States is intensifying its pressure campaign against Iran, launching a more aggressive phase of maritime enforcement that now includes disabling and seizing vessels suspected of supporting Tehran’s oil trade and war effort.

The effort marks a significant escalation in the U.S. strategy, shifting from a traditional naval blockade to active interdictions on the high seas, according to reporting from The Wall Street Journal and other outlets.

The campaign began earlier this month with a sweeping blockade of Iranian ports, aimed at halting the regime’s ability to export oil — a key source of revenue. U.S. Central Command has already turned back dozens of vessels attempting to leave Iranian ports, with none successfully breaching the blockade so far.

But in recent days, the operation has expanded both geographically and tactically.

On Sunday, U.S. forces intercepted the Iranian-flagged tanker Touska, which was carrying roughly two million barrels of oil from Kharg Island, according to the report. After repeated warnings were ignored, a U.S. Navy destroyer disabled the vessel before Marines boarded and took control.

The move signals a shift toward more forceful enforcement, including the use of disabling fire against noncompliant ships — a tactic more commonly associated with counter-narcotics operations.

Officials say the crackdown is no longer limited to the Strait of Hormuz. U.S. forces have expanded operations into the Indo-Pacific and beyond, targeting vessels linked to Iranian smuggling networks or providing material support to the regime.

The broader strategy appears modeled on earlier U.S. campaigns against Venezuela’s so-called “dark fleet,” with the potential for seizures across multiple oceans.

The Pentagon, State Department and Treasury Department are coordinating the effort, combining military enforcement with economic sanctions in a bid to cut off Iran’s oil exports and constrain its ability to fund military operations.

At the same time, the pressure campaign is unfolding alongside fragile ceasefire negotiations. The White House has expressed hope that the economic squeeze — paired with visible demonstrations of U.S. naval power — will push Tehran toward a broader agreement.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)