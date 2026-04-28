“It Will Explode From Within”: Iran’s Oil Fields Face “Irreversible” Damage as Storage Crisis Hits Critical Moment

Iran’s oil industry is approaching an irreversible breaking point. With storage tanks at Kharg Island—the massive hub controlling roughly 90 percent of Iranian crude exports—nearly full and no outlet for outgoing tankers, Tehran’s entire production system risks catastrophic failure within days.

President Trump asserted Sunday that Iran had until Wednesday before reaching maximum capacity. The Critical Threats Project at the American Enterprise Institute and independent fuel analysts estimate Tehran has until April 29 before onshore storage facilities are completely filled. At that point, the regime faces an impossible choice: halt production or risk a system-wide collapse.

The blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which Trump continues to enforce, has created the conditions for this crisis. Six Iranian tankers have been forced to turn back in recent days. The few vessels still anchored at Kharg Island now serve as floating storage, a temporary measure that buys Tehran time but no solution.

What happens next will determine whether Iran’s oil industry survives the blockade intact. Shutting down oil production across an entire field does not simply pause operations. It triggers a cascade of chemical and mechanical failures.

The restart costs would be staggering for an economy already in freefall. An Iranian parliamentarian, Ahmad Bashesh Ast Ardastani, warned that restarting shuttered wells would require billions of dollars—money Tehran does not have as international sanctions and the blockade strangle its revenue.

“Shutting down our oil wells is not as simple as turning off a water tap,” Ardastani said.

Energy experts estimate that even under ideal conditions, Iran’s average recovery rate when production plants are shut is just 25 percent. The National Iranian Oil Company is already stretched thin, with a growing share of oil revenues diverted to Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-linked channels, reducing funds available for upstream maintenance.

As onshore storage approaches maximum, Iran is resorting to desperate measures. On April 23, maritime trackers reported that Iran recommissioned the retired Very Large Crude Carrier Nasha around Kharg Island—converting cargo ships into floating storage tanks.

It is a tactic born of desperation and likely to buy only weeks of additional time.

Trump has weaponized Iran’s storage crisis as leverage for negotiations, explicitly linking the storage limit to a “ticking clock” designed to force Tehran back to the bargaining table. “When you have vast amounts of oil pouring through your system, if for any reason that line is closed because you can’t continue to put it into containers or ships, what happens is that line explodes from within, both mechanically and in the earth,” Trump told Fox News Sunday.

A halt to Iran’s oil production would also send shock waves through global energy markets. Iran currently produces roughly 2 million barrels a day. Combined with the 12 million barrels already disrupted by the regional war, a complete Iranian production shutdown would create a historic supply crunch, driving fuel prices sharply higher worldwide.

The blockade has already reduced traffic through the Strait of Hormuz—which handles roughly 20 percent of the world’s oil supply—to near zero as both U.S. and Iranian enforcement efforts grind movement to a halt.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)