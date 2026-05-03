“It’s Not Acceptable”: Trump Tells Israeli Media He’s Officially Rejecting Iran’s 14-Point Peace Proposal

President Donald Trump on Sunday said he will officially reject Iran’s latest proposal to end the war, saying the terms did not go far enough and that Tehran has yet to pay a sufficiently steep price for the conflict.

“It’s not acceptable to me. I’ve studied it, I’ve studied everything – it’s not acceptable,” Trump told Israel’s Kan public broadcaster.

Iran submitted the 14-point proposal Thursday, offering a phased approach that would bring fighting to a close and open the Strait of Hormuz within 30 days, while delaying nuclear negotiations to a later stage. The plan proposes an up to 15-year freeze on uranium enrichment followed by additional curbs on the program.

Trump’s rejection marks a significant setback in negotiations that have continued since a ceasefire took effect April 8, halting a war that began in late February. Iran said Sunday that the United States had responded to the proposal via Pakistan and was reviewing the response, according to state media.

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Under Iran’s proposal, the first 30-day phase would see both sides negotiate a permanent end to the war and withdrawal of American forces from the region. Iran would gradually reopen the Strait of Hormuz and work to clear mines from the waterway. The United States would simultaneously end its blockade of Iranian ports. An international body would monitor compliance to prevent conflict resumption, and Iran would seek reparations for war damage.

Only after this initial phase would the sides enter talks on Iran’s nuclear program. According to Hebrew media reports, Iran’s proposal suggests a 15-year pause on uranium enrichment, after which Iran could resume enrichment to 3.6 percent—below weapons-grade levels.

The proposal does not address Washington’s repeated demand that Iran surrender its stockpile of over 400 kilograms of highly enriched uranium as a condition of ending the war. Iran has consistently denied seeking nuclear weapons, though it has enriched uranium to levels with no peaceful application and obstructed international inspections.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps signaled no willingness to budge. “Trump must choose between ‘an impossible operation or a bad deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran,'” the IRGC’s intelligence arm said, according to Iranian state television.

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