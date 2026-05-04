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Netanyahu’s Testimony In Court Canceled For “Security Reasons”

Netanyahu in court with his lawyer Amit Hadad. (Gideon Markowitz/GPO)

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s testimony at a court hearing scheduled for Monday at the Jerusalem District Court was canceled, the Courts Administration spokesperson announced on Monday morning.

The court’s decision was made following a request submitted in the pre-dawn hours of Monday morning by Netanyahu’s defense attorney Amit Hadad.

Hadad informed the court that “the Prime Minister Netanyahu was required to attend a Security Cabinet meeting on Sunday night and another security asessment that continued until the early hours of the morning, and today he is required to continue with a security-political schedule, the circumstances of which are detailed in a sealed envelope that is being simultaneously transferred to the Honorable Court and to the representative of the prosecution.”

No further details about the request were published.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

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