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WATCH THE LIVESTREAM FROM KEVER RASHBI IN MERON 2026

The massive Lag Baomer event at Kever Rashbi has been cancelled this year, but as in previous years, YWN will be live streaming the event.

This year’s Lag BaOmer at Meron will feature only three hadlakos:

• 7:00 PM – The main Medura lit by the Boyaner Rebbe.
• 10:00 PM – The hadlaka of the Rishon LeTzion, HaRav Shlomo Amar, will take place at at the Bnei Akiva complex.
• 2:00 AM – The Religious Zionist Hadlaka, led by HaRav Shmuel Eliyahu, is scheduled at the same location.

No additional broadcasts from Meron will take place beyond these.

The unusually tight restrictions were imposed following a security assessment, with the Home Front Command ordering a dramatic reduction in public gatherings. Public transportation to the area has been canceled, and major access roads to Mount Meron have been blocked since the weekend.

Separate broadcasts will be available from Rav Elimelech Biderman’s hadlaka in Yerushalayim.

4 Responses

  3. Reminder for those in U.S time zones. Lag Baomer doesn’t start for us until tonight so we shouldn’t be watching/listening to music until tonight.

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