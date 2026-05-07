“WE WILL KILL YOU”: President Trump Unveils Counterterrorism Strategy Targeting Five Major Jihadi Groups

The White House has released its 2026 Counterterrorism Strategy, outlining an aggressive approach to dismantling what officials describe as the principal threats facing the United States: Islamist terror organizations, left-wing extremists, and transnational criminal networks.

The strategy identifies five Islamist groups as primary targets for elimination based on their demonstrated capacity and intent to strike American targets: al-Qaeda, al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, ISIS, ISIS-Khorasan, and the Muslim Brotherhood. The document asserts that the Brotherhood serves as the ideological foundation for contemporary jihadist movements.

“All modern Jihadi groups, from al-Qaeda to ISIS to Hamas, can trace their roots back to one organization: the Muslim Brotherhood,” the strategy states, adding that the group’s core objective centers on “recreating the Muslim Caliphate and killing or enslaving non-Muslims.”

The administration has designated the disruption of hemispheric cartel operations as its second major objective. The strategy castigates the previous administration’s immigration enforcement posture, contending that lax border controls allowed drug traffickers to flood the country with narcotics. According to the document, more Americans died from illicit drugs smuggled by cartels during a single 12-month period than the total number of U.S. combat deaths since 1945.

Federal agencies will employ Foreign Terror Organization designations to cripple cartel supply chains and remove cartel operatives who entered the country under prior administrations.

A third priority addresses what the strategy characterizes as “violent secular political groups” with anti-American and anarchist ideologies. The document specifically highlights politically motivated murders of Christians and conservatives, citing the assassination of activist Charlie Kirk as an example.

“We will use all the tools constitutionally available to us to map them at home, identify their membership, map their ties to international organizations like Antifa, and use law enforcement tools to cripple them operationally before they can maim or kill the innocent,” the strategy declares.

The strategy reserves special emphasis for preventing non-state actors from acquiring or deploying weapons of mass destruction, particularly nuclear or radiological devices, which it describes as “the most dangerous terrorist threat to America.”

The document also addresses emerging alliance structures among terror groups, including cooperation between far-left movements and Islamist organizations—a phenomenon officials refer to as the “Red-Green alliance”—as well as deepening coordination between established terror organizations and state sponsors.

President Trump’s foreword emphasizes what the administration calls its signature achievement: securing the release of 106 American hostages held abroad without ransom payments. The strategy warns foreign governments that wrongful detention of U.S. citizens will result in designation as State Sponsors of Wrongful Detention.

Trump highlighted two military campaigns—Operations Midnight Hammer and Epic Fury—as having inflicted significant damage on what he termed “the world’s number one state sponsor of terror,” Iran, while declaring that the administration has prevented the regime from obtaining nuclear weapons.

“If you hurt Americans, or are planning to hurt Americans, ‘We Will Find You, and We Will Kill You,'” Trump wrote, restating language he deployed immediately after taking office.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)