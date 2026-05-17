Rosh Chodesh Provocation: Women of the Wall Smuggle Sefer Torah Into Kosel Plaza

Thousands of mispallelim arrived at the Kosel plaza for Shacharis on Sunday morning, Rosh Chodesh Sivan.

However, the tranquil scene was disturbed by a group of around 20 women and men from Women of the Wall who turned the scene into a Reform provocation, davening in the women’s section contrary to the law and in a manner that disturbed the other women davening there.

The group succeeded in smuggling a Sefer Torah into the plaza. To the astonishment of many, a unit of the Israel Border Police that arrived as reinforcement, together with police forces and personnel from the Western Wall Heritage Foundation, chose not to enforce the law. The forces stood around, protected the lawbreakers, and allowed the Sefer Torah to be raised after being brought in contrary to regulations.

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The Western Wall Heritage Foundation stated: “We condemn the provocation by Women of the Wall in bringing a Sefer Torah into the Kosel plaza contrary to regulations and in turning the Kosel into a protest site. On this day, when Am Yisrael commemorates being ‘as one person with one heart’ at Har Sinai, the Kosel was disgraced by protests and shouting due to their actions.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)