Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Rosh Chodesh Provocation: Women of the Wall Smuggle Sefer Torah Into Kosel Plaza

Western Wall Heritage Foundation

Thousands of mispallelim arrived at the Kosel plaza for Shacharis on Sunday morning, Rosh Chodesh Sivan.

However, the tranquil scene was disturbed by a group of around 20 women and men from Women of the Wall who turned the scene into a Reform provocation, davening in the women’s section contrary to the law and in a manner that disturbed the other women davening there.

The group succeeded in smuggling a Sefer Torah into the plaza. To the astonishment of many, a unit of the Israel Border Police that arrived as reinforcement, together with police forces and personnel from the Western Wall Heritage Foundation, chose not to enforce the law. The forces stood around, protected the lawbreakers, and allowed the Sefer Torah to be raised after being brought in contrary to regulations.

 

The Western Wall Heritage Foundation stated: “We condemn the provocation by Women of the Wall in bringing a Sefer Torah into the Kosel plaza contrary to regulations and in turning the Kosel into a protest site. On this day, when Am Yisrael commemorates being ‘as one person with one heart’ at Har Sinai, the Kosel was disgraced by protests and shouting due to their actions.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

MAJORITY OF ISRAELIS OPPOSE NETANYAHU: Poll Finds Most Believe He Should Leave Political Life

TRAGEDY ON EREV SHABBOS: Infant Dies Following Horrific Route 1 Crash, Mother Critical

MASSIVE BLAST ROCKS BEIT SHEMESH AREA: Security Officials Say Explosion Was “Controlled Test”

SHAMEFUL & DANGEROUS: NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Pushes Anti-Israel Propaganda While Jews Face Rising Violence In New York

H’YD: Month Before His Chasuna: IDF Officer Killed By Hezbollah Explosive Drone In Lebanon

🚨 Report: Israel, US Preparing To Resume War As Early As Next Week

CONFIRMED: Elimination Of Hamas Chief Izz Al-din Haddad, Architect Of Oct. 7 Massacre

United Arab Emirates Pushed for Coordinated Gulf Strikes On Iran. Saudi Arabia And Qatar Refused.

🚨 Iran-Backed Terror Boss Of Kataib Hezbollah Captured, Charged in Plot Targeting Manhattan Shul, Jewish Centers

FBI Offers $200,000 Reward in Hunt for American Intelligence Defector Aiding Iranian Regime