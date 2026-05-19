Israeli Commandos Detain Over 300 Pro-Hamas Activists From Turkish Gaza Flotilla

The Israeli Navy has so far taken control of 41 vessels and detained over 300 pro-terror activists out of roughly 500 participants of the Turkish Global Sumud Flotilla on the way to violate the naval blockade on Gaza.

Ten vessels remain at sea as the naval forces have not yet completed the takeover of the entire flotilla. The largest challenge facing Israeli forces is the boarding and control of the flotilla’s larger ships.

Israeli government officials have not yet decided what to do with the detainees — whether to transfer them to Israel or send them to another country in the region.

The takeover of the flotilla began on Monday and continued overnight.

Separately, a vessel carrying two Palestinians attempted to approach the maritime boundary off the southern Gaza coast near Khan Yunis. Naval forces fired warning shots, and after the vessel failed to stop, continued firing.

Palestinian sources reported casualties. Israeli officials said the military is concerned not only about attempts to expand Gaza’s fishing zone contrary to government directives, but also about possible smuggling efforts tied to the rebuilding of Hamas’ military wing.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)