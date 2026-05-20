IDF Takes Control Of All Flotilla Boats; 430 Pro-Hamas Activists En Route to Israel

The Turkish Global Sumud Flotilla has come to an end: all 430 activists aboard the vessels have been transferred to Israeli Navy ships and are now on their way to Israel.

Forces from the Israeli Navy and Shayetet 13 intercepted all 57 naval vessels participating in the flotilla.

“Another public relations flotilla has come to an end,” Israel’s Foreign Ministry stated.

“All 430 activists have been transferred to Israeli vessels and are making their way to Israel, where they will be able to meet with their consular representatives. This flotilla has once again proved itself to be nothing more than a public relations stunt at the service of Hamas. Israel will continue to act in full accordance with international law and will not allow any violation of the lawful naval blockade on Gaza.”

Israel had feared that the flotilla would be more violent than previous ones, due to the presence of Turkish activists and the involvement of IHH — the group behind the 2010 Mavi Marmara flotilla, during which activists attacked Shayetet 13 soldiers with knives and clubs, seized a soldier’s weapon, and opened fire.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)