Yair Golan Slams Dati Leumi Rabbanim; UTJ MK Takes Aim At Smotrich

Yair Golan, the chairman of The Democrats party, slammed the decision of Dati Leumi Roshei Yeshivos to forbid their talmidim from enlisting in the IDF’s Armored Corps due to the IDF’s decision to advance a pilot program integrating female soldiers into tank units.

“This letter is a disgrace,” Golan said. “Women will integrate wherever they want and in every position the IDF needs them. Everyone will perform full military service, including Religious Zionists and Chareidim, and no sector will dictate conditions to the state. The IDF is the state’s national army, not a sectoral militia.”

UTJ Yaakov Asher responded by directing criticism not only at Golan but also at Religious Zionist chairman Betzalel Smotrich and other Religious Zionist figures.

“Smotrich, [MK Moshe] Solomon, HaRav Medan, and the entire chorus that has so enjoyed attacking the Chareidim lately,” Asher said. “As I have said repeatedly, you are a target just like us—if not more so.”

“Keep drilling holes in the ship, but don’t complain afterward. Understand that they don’t distinguish between ‘Chareidim’ and ‘Religious Zionists.’ We’re labeled ‘draft dodgers,’ and you’re labeled ‘messianics!'”

Meanwhile, senior military officials are warning that the High Court has placed them in an impossible situation as the IDF cannot afford to lose dozens of combat soldiers each draft cycle in exchange for a few female soldiers a year.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)