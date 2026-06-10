LIKUD SHAKEUP? Netanyahu Weighs Dramatic Changes To Party’s Candidate Selection Process

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is reportedly considering major changes to the Likud’s internal election system as the party begins preparing for the next national election, according to a report in Israel Hayom.

Sources familiar with the discussions say Netanyahu is weighing three possible options for determining the party’s Knesset slate.

The first option would eliminate party primaries altogether and replace them with a selection committee made up of senior party figures and Likud-affiliated local leaders who would determine the candidate list.

The second option would preserve the primary system but significantly expand the number of candidates Netanyahu could personally place on the list through reserved slots.

The third option would leave the current system unchanged and hold traditional primaries as in previous election cycles.

A senior Likud minister predicted that primaries will ultimately remain in place but said Netanyahu is likely to seek broader authority over reserved positions on the list.

“The grassroots won’t easily give up their right to choose,” the minister said.

Others within the party argue that substantial changes are necessary if Likud hopes to strengthen its electoral prospects.

“Likud must improve the quality of its candidate slate,” a senior party official reportedly said. “Without significant personnel changes, the party could lose valuable votes in the next election.”

The debate is also generating legal challenges.

Likud Comptroller Attorney Shay Galili has reportedly drafted a legal opinion stating that abolishing the primary system would require broad approval from party members.

The draft opinion also warns that a major expansion of Netanyahu’s authority to reserve slots could face legal obstacles and argues that candidates should not be placed on the list without first participating in the regular selection process.

Meanwhile, concerns over allegedly coordinated membership drives continue to loom over the discussion. Party insiders warn that if claims of organized registration efforts prove accurate, they could significantly influence future primary results and create new internal power centers within Likud.

“If these concerns materialize, independent power blocs could emerge within the party,” one source warned. “That would pose a direct threat to the faction’s stability and its ability to form and manage a stable coalition.”

The issue is expected to become one of the most closely watched internal battles in Likud as Netanyahu and party leaders begin positioning themselves for the next election campaign.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)