Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Maps Of Northern Israeli Yishuvim Found In Hezbollah Tunnels

IDF spokesperson

Forces from the IDF’s 36th Division are continuing extensive operations to locate and destroy the underground tunnel network uncovered beneath the Beaufort Ridge in southern Lebanon.

According to the IDF, the tunnel system was built over many years with Iranian funding and support and was used by Hezbollah to advance terror activities against Israel.

During searches in one of the underground routes—where terrorists who recently attempted to escape were identified and later eliminated in an airstrike—IDF soldiers discovered maps and diagrams drawn on the walls of the complex.

The IDF said the maps illustrate the area’s topographical control over yishuvim in northern Israel and highlight the strategic importance Hezbollah assigned to the region.

The findings strengthen the assessment that the tunnel network was intended to serve as part of a broad offensive infrastructure built over many years to enable an October-7 style attack on Israel.

Rabbi Moshe Sasonkin, the Chabad shliach in the northern yishuv of Metula, revealed last year that his personal details were uncovered in chilling documents that IDF forces found in a Hezbollah bunker during the war with Lebanon.

The documents included Rabbi Sasonkin’s name, address, and even his car details, along with the details of other prominent individuals on the northern border yishuv of Metula.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

IRAN DEAL REVEALED: No Nuclear Weapons, Open Strait Of Hormuz, $25 Billion Frozen Cash Returned To Regime

“Run Over Every Religious Jew; Exterminate Chareidim:” Shocking Incitement By Religious Zionist Journalist

IDF Attacks Beirut: “Israel Won’t Tolerate Fire Into Its Territory”

Four Indicted For Trespassing Outside Justice Sohlberg’s Home

Satellite Images Raise Alarm: Putin “Is Preparing For War With Europe”

Iran’s De Facto Leader Who Ordered The Recent Missile Attack on Israel

DRUG LORD DEAD: US Assassinates Leader Of Notorious Tren De Aragua Gang In Venezuelan Strike

NEW DNI PICK: Trump Nominates Manhattan U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton to Lead Intelligence Agencies

COP VS. COP: Wild Footage Captures Police Officer Mistakenly Shooting Colleague During “Horseplay”

IRANIAN HARDLINERS ERUPT: “Where Is Khamenei?” Protesters Question Iran Deal, Chant “Death To Araghchi”