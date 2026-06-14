Maps Of Northern Israeli Yishuvim Found In Hezbollah Tunnels

Forces from the IDF’s 36th Division are continuing extensive operations to locate and destroy the underground tunnel network uncovered beneath the Beaufort Ridge in southern Lebanon.

According to the IDF, the tunnel system was built over many years with Iranian funding and support and was used by Hezbollah to advance terror activities against Israel.

During searches in one of the underground routes—where terrorists who recently attempted to escape were identified and later eliminated in an airstrike—IDF soldiers discovered maps and diagrams drawn on the walls of the complex.

The IDF said the maps illustrate the area’s topographical control over yishuvim in northern Israel and highlight the strategic importance Hezbollah assigned to the region.

The findings strengthen the assessment that the tunnel network was intended to serve as part of a broad offensive infrastructure built over many years to enable an October-7 style attack on Israel.

Rabbi Moshe Sasonkin, the Chabad shliach in the northern yishuv of Metula, revealed last year that his personal details were uncovered in chilling documents that IDF forces found in a Hezbollah bunker during the war with Lebanon.

The documents included Rabbi Sasonkin’s name, address, and even his car details, along with the details of other prominent individuals on the northern border yishuv of Metula.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)