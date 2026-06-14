Barak: “We’ll Drive Bibi Out With Sticks and Stones;” Bismuth: “Unhinged”

Former prime minister Ehud Barak sparked a furor on Sunday monring after making harsh remarks about Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, claiming that he could exploit the security situation to cancel the elections.

Speaking in an interview with Kan News, Barak said that if Netanyahu “tries to sabotage the elections, there will be no choice but to drive him out with sticks and stones.”

Barak continued: “He might do it. It’s very easy to do. A surprise in Nabatieh, they respond, we act in Dahiya — and suddenly we have a war with Iran and no elections.”

Boaz Bismuth, the chairman of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, responded: “Ehud Barak begins the week by promoting a conspiracy theory and legitimizing violence against Prime Minister Netanyahu.

“This terrible man, who imagines the bodies of Jews floating in the Yarkon, who called for civil disobedience, and lost all human decency, continues breaking records and smashing every glass ceiling on his way to claiming the title of the lunatic of this era.”

“Send him to a psychiatrist, and if he is mentally fit, open a criminal investigation against him immediately.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)