Indictment Filed Against Suspect Accused Of Fatally Stabbing HaRav Yishai Por ZT”L Inside Kollel Chazon Ish

Prosecutors on Sunday filed an indictment against 45-year-old Guy Echtlinger, charging the homeless man with the murder of HaRav Yishai Por ZT”L, who was fatally stabbed last month while learning inside Kollel Chazon Ish in Bnei Brak.
In addition to murder, the indictment charges Echtlinger with child abuse for allegedly forcing the victim’s 13-year-old son to witness his father’s brutal killing, as well as obstruction of justice.
As YWN reported, the horrific attack occurred while Reb Yishai was learning with his only son, 13, who was born after many years of marriage.
According to the indictment, Echtlinger and HaRav Por became acquainted through Torah study at the kollel. About a week before the murder, Echtlinger allegedly threatened him, saying he would “cut off his head.” Prosecutors say that, for reasons still unknown, he then decided to carry out the attack.
On May 24, while HaRav Por was sitting on a bench in the kollel together with his son, with their backs facing the entrance, Echtlinger allegedly entered wearing a glove and armed with a knife. He approached from behind and repeatedly stabbed HaRav Por in the neck and back.
After the attack, prosecutors say Echtlinger fled the kollel, hid his jacket, glove, and knife inside a nearby abandoned building, and escaped to Beit Shemesh, where he was arrested several hours later following an intensive police manhunt.
HaRav Por collapsed at the scene and was rushed by Magen David Adom to Sheba Medical Center with massive blood loss while unconscious. Despite extensive efforts by medical teams, he was Niftar shortly after arriving at the hospital.
The investigation into the fatal stabbing was led by Israel Police, culminating in Sunday’s formal indictment.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
6 Responses
The charges and sentencing for the homeless guy will not bring back HaRav Yishai Por “ZT’L “.
@SharonPR of course not, but at least he won’t hurt someone else..
There should be death penalty assuming he intended to kill. See the rambam
This is the same person that did 1 million shekel worth of damage at Dini’s Wigs 2 years ago. Rumour on the street he saw the avreich learning Moreh Nevuchim and threatened to kill him. He came back a few days later, saw him learning it again and killed him.
The murderer needs to be put to sleep and have his organs and 10 – 12 units of blood donated.
SharonPU,
You and your husband should invite him to move into your home and take care of him but first hide all the knives.
When violence becomes a norm in the charedi world, this is how their crazies act out.