Indictment Filed Against Suspect Accused Of Fatally Stabbing HaRav Yishai Por ZT”L Inside Kollel Chazon Ish

Prosecutors on Sunday filed an indictment against 45-year-old Guy Echtlinger, charging the homeless man with the murder of HaRav Yishai Por ZT”L, who was fatally stabbed last month while learning inside Kollel Chazon Ish in Bnei Brak.

In addition to murder, the indictment charges Echtlinger with child abuse for allegedly forcing the victim’s 13-year-old son to witness his father’s brutal killing, as well as obstruction of justice.

As YWN reported, the horrific attack occurred while Reb Yishai was learning with his only son, 13, who was born after many years of marriage.

According to the indictment, Echtlinger and HaRav Por became acquainted through Torah study at the kollel. About a week before the murder, Echtlinger allegedly threatened him, saying he would “cut off his head.” Prosecutors say that, for reasons still unknown, he then decided to carry out the attack.

On May 24, while HaRav Por was sitting on a bench in the kollel together with his son, with their backs facing the entrance, Echtlinger allegedly entered wearing a glove and armed with a knife. He approached from behind and repeatedly stabbed HaRav Por in the neck and back.

After the attack, prosecutors say Echtlinger fled the kollel, hid his jacket, glove, and knife inside a nearby abandoned building, and escaped to Beit Shemesh, where he was arrested several hours later following an intensive police manhunt.

HaRav Por collapsed at the scene and was rushed by Magen David Adom to Sheba Medical Center with massive blood loss while unconscious. Despite extensive efforts by medical teams, he was Niftar shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The investigation into the fatal stabbing was led by Israel Police, culminating in Sunday’s formal indictment.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)