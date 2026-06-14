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TRAGEDY IN SHOMRON: 10-Year-Old Boy Killed In Crash Between Car And Bus

A 10-year-old boy was killed Sunday afternoon in a tragic collision between a car and a bus near Shavei Shomron.

Magen David Adom paramedics who arrived at the scene found the child unconscious, without a pulse or breathing, and suffering from severe multi-system injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 40-year-old woman, believed to have been driving the car, was treated by MDA and transported to Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba in moderate condition with head and back injuries.

Four additional injured Palestinians were treated and evacuated by the Palestinian Red Crescent.

The fatal crash came less than two hours after another deadly traffic accident in northern Israel, where a 52-year-old pedestrian was struck by a truck in Arraba. He was rushed to Galilee Medical Center while undergoing resuscitation efforts but was later pronounced dead.

The latest fatalities continue a deadly stretch on Israel’s roads, following two other fatal crashes over the weekend in Haifa and on Highway 6 near Hadera.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

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