Iran Threatens Israel: “Halt Strikes In Lebanon Or Expect Severe Response”

Iran issued a direct threat to Israel on Tuesday evening, warning that if Israel doesn’t halt its strikes in southern Lebanon, it should expect “a severe response from the Iranian armed forces.”

In an official statement, Iran’s top military command, the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, said: “The army of the Zionist regime has violated the ceasefire in southern Lebanon 84 times over the past two days following the U.S. president’s declaration ending the war. If the army of the Zionist regime does not halt its actions in southern Lebanon, it should expect a severe response from the Iranian armed forces.”

Israel has asserted that its actions against Hezbollah are not included in the US agreement with Iran, with the IDF continuing to carry out strikes in southern Lebanon, including on Tuesday. Reports from Lebanon said that at least four people were killed in Israeli strikes in several areas during the afternoon.

Iran, on the other hand, is attempting to link the Lebanon front to the broader Iran-related understandings. Reuters reported Tuesday that Hezbollah received assurances from Iran that Tehran would not sign a final nuclear agreement without a commitment that Israel would withdraw from Lebanon.

Meanwhile, NBC News reported on Tuesday that Iran has fired drones at commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz every night since the US-Iran agreement was announced on Sunday.

According to the report, the US Army has been shooting them down before they can reach their targets.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)