MAILBAG: I’m A Chareidi IDF Officer—And I Wouldn’t Send My Son To The Army

Dear YWN,
As a Chareidi serving in the IDF and an Officer, I observe these demonstrations and can only sit and cry. The images are horrific.
The army does not need the Chareidim. Furthermore, the ones who feel the need to enlist, so it on their own.
Many Chareidim serve today. I know from the inside. The whole enlisting of charedim is purely a desire to uproot the Torah from Israel.
The leftists control the army, the hospitals, the media, the air force.
The war raging in Israel isn’t between the Arabs and the Jews, it’s the Chareidim being afraid that the country is going to make them Chilonim and the Chilonim are afraid the Chareidim are gonna make them Chareidi.
Israel is a police state.
The police here show no remorse to the Chareidim.
For all those who say “Chillul Hashem”, you know nothing about the reality of this fight. I do not send my kids to the army even though I am there. It is not for Frum Bochrim. Even “Chashmonaim” is not there for mainstream Yeshiva Bochrim.
I would rather miss a Chasuna because I’m stuck in traffic than my son go to the army.
A Chareidi IDF Officer
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(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
9 Responses
Doesn’t this say something? YWN will find a way to criticise this too!!!
Nothing new being reported here. The gedolei yisrael’s word is more than enough for me, and those who don’t respect what they say cannot call themselves a kosher Jew. What type of religious person could be against the Torah leadership of the generation, and it’s unanimous. It can only be called wickedness
Well said.
If we take the opportunity to flood the army we can make it frum. This is the biggest Kiruv opportunity ever.
This a welcome change from all the rhetoric we hear all the time.
How you defined Chillul Hashem is irrelevant. Chazal define it as something that prompts people to say “Woe to his father who taught him Torah, woe to his Rebbe who taught him Torah.”
I often hear how regular Chilonim speak to each other. 10 years ago, the anti-Torah crowd was a minority of extremist leftists. Most secular Israelis took a position like “I don’t agree with them, but I hear where they’re coming from.” Since the Peleg riots started, it’s changed to “These kids are feral, they need military discipline”.
The wretches claim that they don’t need to join the army because learning Torah will protect them from Hamas … but when it comes to conscription, they have to leave the Beis Hamedrash and riot in the streets, disrupting the public as much as they can while fighting pitched battles with the police?
These aren’t Bnei Torah. They’re עושים מעשה זמרי ומבקשים שכר כפינחס
“Chazal define it as something that prompts people to say “Woe to his father who taught him Torah, woe to his Rebbe who taught him Torah.””
That is not in fact how chazal define chillul hashem, that’s only one example. Learn more.
i.e. maira bahrav ימח שמה וזכרונה
no’am sohlberg ימח שמו וזכרונו
May these 2 pieces of meat speedily suffer a horrifying downfall, and may תורה once again reign supreme throughout the land of Israel
shimon11210:
You could also flood the Catholic Church to make that less idolatrous. But you’re not allowed to do that. Same here. That also would never work, because the ideology and heresy promoted in that army is determined by the Zionists, not by “democracy”.
The biggest kiruv opportunity ever is to first not allow yourself to be damaged.