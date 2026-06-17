MAILBAG: I’m A Chareidi IDF Officer—And I Wouldn’t Send My Son To The Army

Dear YWN,

As a Chareidi serving in the IDF and an Officer, I observe these demonstrations and can only sit and cry. The images are horrific.

The army does not need the Chareidim. Furthermore, the ones who feel the need to enlist, so it on their own.

Many Chareidim serve today. I know from the inside. The whole enlisting of charedim is purely a desire to uproot the Torah from Israel.

The leftists control the army, the hospitals, the media, the air force.

The war raging in Israel isn’t between the Arabs and the Jews, it’s the Chareidim being afraid that the country is going to make them Chilonim and the Chilonim are afraid the Chareidim are gonna make them Chareidi.

Israel is a police state.

The police here show no remorse to the Chareidim.

For all those who say “Chillul Hashem”, you know nothing about the reality of this fight. I do not send my kids to the army even though I am there. It is not for Frum Bochrim. Even “Chashmonaim” is not there for mainstream Yeshiva Bochrim.

I would rather miss a Chasuna because I’m stuck in traffic than my son go to the army.

A Chareidi IDF Officer

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